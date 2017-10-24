Trial Begins for Co-Defendant in Mitchell's Martial Arts Sexual Abuse Case

Salisbury, Md.- The trial began Tuesday morning for Leah Wright, a co-defendant in the Mitchell's Martial Arts sexual abuse case. Back in 2016, two Salisbury martial arts instructors were put behind bars following the accusations that they sexually assaulted young students.

The victim took the stand in the Wicomico County Courthouse today, describing the details of the three sexual encounters her and the defendant, Zachariah Justice Bennett had.

Twenty-six-year-old Zachariah Justice Bennett, of Salisbury, has plead guilty to sex abuse of a minor back in June 2017. His sentencing is scheduled for November, court records show.

Wright is accused of acting as a lookout for Bennett while he engaged in sexual relations with the victims. She's also accused of acting as a lookout on another occasion, using a cell phone as a warning.

The victim explained in the courtroom today she started attending Mitchell's Martial Arts when she was seven years old.

She said she grew closer to the defendant over the next few years. Even describing their relationship as close as sisters. So when she went to Wright with questions about intimacy, she trusted the answers.

Both girls worked at the Martial Arts studio together, under the supervision of Bennett. There were no cameras in the rooms in which these encounters took place.

The owner of Mitchell's Martial Arts also took to the stand today. Claiming she was not aware this was going on at her business.