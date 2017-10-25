Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in S - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

Posted: 10/25/2017 18:35:00 -04:00 Updated:
Peninsula Alternative Health. Peninsula Alternative Health.

SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.

Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensary would likely open in several weeks, depending on how quickly medical marijuana can be obtained. The license was approved by a state panel on Monday.

"We're the only licensed dispensary in about 2-hour radius. We're excited for other dispensaries to come on board but to be the first one in the area is certainly exciting," he said.

Neighbors like Denzel Handy said they don't mind the idea of medical marijuana being dispensed near their homes, but do worry about the idea of criminal activity lurking into their neighborhood.

"I wouldn't want anybody around here coming around my house, shooting up places and robbing places," he said.

Darby said the facility will have a number of security measures in place when it opens, including a complex system of cameras and a security officer who previously worked in law enforcement.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Schwartz Center Working Group To Look at Cost of Re-Opening Dover Theatre

    Schwartz Center Working Group To Look at Cost of Re-Opening Dover Theatre

    10/25/2017 18:53:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:53:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:53:50 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A working group involving nonprofits and other city leaders is looking at ways to re-open the Schwartz Center for the Arts, which closed over the summer due to flagging ticket sales over the past few years.The group is looking into variousMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A working group involving nonprofits and other city leaders is looking at ways to re-open the Schwartz Center for the Arts, which closed over the summer due to flagging ticket sales over the past few years.The group is looking into variousMore

  • Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

    Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

    10/25/2017 18:35:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:35:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:36:20 GMT
    Peninsula Alternative Health.Peninsula Alternative Health.
    SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensaryMore
    SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensaryMore

  • Leah Wright Found Guilty in the Mitchell's Martial Arts Sexual Abuse Case

    Trial Begins for Co-Defendant in Mitchell's Martial Arts Sexual Abuse Case

    10/24/2017 18:54:00 -04:002017-10-24 22:54:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:34:20 GMT
    Zachariah Justice Bennett and Leah Corinn WrightZachariah Justice Bennett and Leah Corinn Wright
    Salisbury, Md.- The trial began Tuesday morning for Leah Wright, a co-defendant in the Mitchell's Martial Arts sexual abuse case. Back in 2016, two Salisbury martial arts instructors were put behind bars following the accusations that they sexually assauMore
    The trial began Tuesday morning for Leah Wright, a co-defendant in the Mitchell's Martial Arts sexual abuse case.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices