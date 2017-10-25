Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.

Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensary would likely open in several weeks, depending on how quickly medical marijuana can be obtained. The license was approved by a state panel on Monday.

"We're the only licensed dispensary in about 2-hour radius. We're excited for other dispensaries to come on board but to be the first one in the area is certainly exciting," he said.

Neighbors like Denzel Handy said they don't mind the idea of medical marijuana being dispensed near their homes, but do worry about the idea of criminal activity lurking into their neighborhood.

"I wouldn't want anybody around here coming around my house, shooting up places and robbing places," he said.

Darby said the facility will have a number of security measures in place when it opens, including a complex system of cameras and a security officer who previously worked in law enforcement.