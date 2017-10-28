Body Found Floating in Broadkill River

MILTON, Del. - An investigation is underway after a body was discovered floating in the Broadkill River.

According to the Delaware State Police, an adult male body was reported to be found at 12:42 p.m on Saturday October 28th.

Officials say a couple was boating in the Broadkill River in the area north of Oyster Rocks Road, when they saw the body, an empty kayak and a cooler, a body floating in the water.

After officials were notified, they say the body was removed from the scene and turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for further investigation. There is no identity confirmed at this time.