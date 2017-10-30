Following Rise in Burglaries, Pocomoke Neighbors Hope to Revive Neighborhood Watch Group

Following Rise in Burglaries, Pocomoke Neighbors Hope to Revive - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - After a recent spike in burglaries in Pocomoke City, neighbors are hoping to revive a neighborhood watch program. 

Two years ago, Mr. Lewis of Pocomoke watched his neighbors fall into despair and fear after their home was broken into.

(Lewis chose not to disclose his first name.)

"Feeling scared to go outside of your house. Fear to come back. Just -- it's devastating and not only for them but for everyone else in the community to prevent them from having to feel the same way," said Lewis.

That incident prompted Lewis, along with his neighbor, to attempt to re-launch a neighborhood watch program with the police department.

Lewis said he envisions the watch group as a program where neighbors keep an active eye out for any crime around town.

However, two years later, his efforts have come up short. 

While community crime watch signs are already posted around town from a previous program that was in place years ago, the police department said bringing back this program is no easy feat. 

Police Chief William Harden told WBOC that a neighborhood watch group would require extra funding and manpower the department doesn't have at the moment. 

Neighbors said the police department should seriously consider the program following the spike in break-ins.

"I know that it'll give me a certain amount of security and comfort knowing that people are out watching," said Toni Julian of Pocomoke.

Someone attempted to kick down Julian's door during the most recent wave of burglaries.

Chief Harden said the police department is open to bringing back a community watch group once funding becomes available.

However, he said safety is a major priority. Members of the program would have to be carefully selected and trained. 

 

