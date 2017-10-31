Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender

DEL RIO, Texas– U.S. Border Patrol agents working on the Mexico-Texas border arrested a man who was in the U.S. illegally and had a previous conviction for child rape in Delaware, authorities said.

On Oct. 20, Border Patrol agents arrested Victor Manuel Velasquez-Perez, a 42-year-old Guatemalan national, near the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Authorities said that during processing, records checks revealed that Velasquez-Perez was convicted in 2012 of felony rape of a child under the age of 12 in Georgetown, Delaware.

After serving time for the rape conviction, Velasquez-Perez was removed from the United States and deported to Guatemala. He currently faces charges of illegal reentry after deportation with a possible maximum sentence of not more than 20 years, the Border Patrol said.