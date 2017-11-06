Police Search for Missing Hartly Woman

HARTLY, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a 69-year-old Hartly woman reported as missing.

Police have issued a Gold Alert for Constance J. Engelsiepen, who was last at her home in the 2000 block of Arthursville Road in Hartly Delaware.

Engelsiepen is described as white, approximately 5-foot tall, 120 pounds, wearing glasses and with short gray hair. She was last heard from on Nov. She should be operating a 2012 dark gray in color Honda Civic bearing Delaware registration 814311.

Troopers have been unable to make contact with Engelsiepen to check on her welfare. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for her safety and welfare.

Anyone with information on Engelsiepen's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provide by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.