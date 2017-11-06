Police Search for Missing Hartly Woman

An announcement Thursday that 55 people had been arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting gang activity in and around Dover received a mostly positive reaction among many people, though some questioned how much gang activity actually occurs in the city.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery of a tobacco store that occurred Sunday.The preliminary investigation has determined the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., as a male subject, armed with a sharp instrument entered the Cigar & Cigarette World located at 18701 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach.More
Laurel Police Department was dispatched to a fight in progress in Hollybrook Apartments Saturday. The investigation revealed that Kathrine Blake, 41 of Laurel, attempted to assault a victim with a hammer in the presence of the victim’s children prior to officer’s arrival.More
