Md. Man Charged with Animal Cruelty in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - An Odenton, Md. man is charged with two counts of animal cruelty after allegedly beating his girlfriend's bull dog in Salisbury last month.

Maryland State Police said Thursday, James Michael Watson was arrested on Oct. 30. They said troopers responded to a report of animal cruelty on Dogwood Drive. When the arrived, they determined Watson allegedly beat his girlfriend's white and black bull dog named "Brooklyn", after becoming jealous of the attention Brooklyn received from his girlfriend.

Brooklyn sustained significant injuries to her left eye, nose and a two inch laceration to the top of her head. Brooklyn received immediate medical care from Healing Hands Animal Hospital, who will retain custody of Brooklyn after treatment, police said.

Watson was immediately taken into custody and charged with two counts of animal cruelty and MDOP over $1000. Watson was held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.