Md. Man Charged with Animal Cruelty in Salisbury

Seventeen projects are coming to Route 113, some within a matter of months.
On Tuesday afternoon, DelDOT unveiled their new strategic implementation plan for the Route 113 corridor. The plan is divided into seventeen projects, stretching from Ellendale to Selbyville, with the projects divided into three levels of priority.More
Crystal Skinner grew up in Milford. She was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the concert were the mass shooting took place. She knew people hurt and killed there, which prompted her to fly out and volunteer to help.More
Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.
He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.
Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.More
