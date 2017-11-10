Space Station Getting Delivery From Wallops Island - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Space Station Getting Delivery From Wallops Island

Posted: 11/10/2017 13:23:00 -05:00 Updated:
The Orbital ATK Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft onboard, is seen on launch Pad-0A, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. (Photo: NASA) The Orbital ATK Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft onboard, is seen on launch Pad-0A, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. (Photo: NASA)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WBOC/AP)- The International Space Station is getting a delivery shipped from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore. 

Orbital ATK, one of NASA's chief suppliers, plans to launch the capsule at 7:37 a.m. Saturday aboard an unmanned Antares rocket. The launch window is open for about five minutes.

It will be Orbital ATK's first supply run from its home turf in more than a year. The launch should be visible as far north as Boston and as far south as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, although the rising sun will make it tough to see.

The last time Orbital ATK sent up supplies, in the spring, it used another company's rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Cygnus capsule holds more than 7,400 pounds of cargo, including fresh fruit and vegetables for the station's six-man crew, and mealworms and micro clover for student experiments.

The countdown clock begins at 1:22 a.m. Saturday. Fueling begins roughly 90 minutes before launch.  Live NASA TV coverage and commentary will begin at 7 a.m., and Wallops will play live views of the launch pad on Ustream beginning at 1:15 a.m.

