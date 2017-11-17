New Report Finds Industrial Facilities Violating Pollution Permi - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Report Finds Industrial Facilities Violating Pollution Permits, Harming Bay

Posted: 11/17/2017 19:10:00 -05:00 Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - From the sewer to the ocean and everything in between, environmentalists say stormwater pollution is draining the health of the Chesapeake Bay.
It's a problem that isn't getting better.

"We have not been making the progress that we have been making with wastewater treatment and the agricultural community. We're actually going in the wrong direction with these pollutants," said David Nemazie, a marine scientist.

Nemazie says the pollution stems from homes and from industrial facilities. In a new report from two environmental groups, nearly half of all the companies in Maryland responsible for testing their stormwater runoff failed or did not report at all - meaning more pollution flowing into the Bay everyday.

"It's not the worst source of pollution, but it is one that's getting worse," Nemazie said.

The report points the finger at the state mainly the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) and it says more should be done to enforcing and regulating industrial stormwater runoff.

"It is a problem. It's widespread and very challenging," said Lynn Buhl of the MDE.

Buhl says the MDE realizes the issue and soon, she says, they'll be taking another look on how those permits are regulated.

"We'll be reevaluting whether that needs to be tweaked in some way before we issue the next five year permits," Buhl said.

It's one of many small steps Nemazie says should be done every single day.

"The reality is, to really fix the Bay, we need to do everything, everywhere, everyday," Nemazie said.

 

 

 

 

