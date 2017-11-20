Gov. Larry Hogan Gives Updates on Beach Replenishment Project - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Gov. Larry Hogan Gives Updates on Beach Replenishment Project

Posted: 11/20/2017 18:35:00 -05:00 Updated:

Ocean City, Md.- Officials from the State of Maryland have teamed up with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a beach replenishment project in Ocean City.

Nearly $13 million will be spent on this project that involves dredging sand from about three miles off the coast, and pumping it back onto the shore.

Roughly 900,000 cubic yards of sand will be placed on the beach during reconstruction.

Governor Larry Hogan joined other government officials Monday afternoon in Ocean City to talk about updates on the project.

"Ocean city is and always has been the perfect family vacation destination. And our administration is doing everything that we can to encourage more people to use their vacation days to come to Maryland and to spend time at our beautiful ocean city beaches," Hogan said.

The main reason for the project is to reduce the amount of damage to homes and businesses caused by coastal storms.

"We estimate this project has prevented more than $900 million in damages to Ocean City. To the economy and everything we hold dear to our economy and also the public infrastructure," Colonel Edward Chamberlayne, Baltimore District Commander of Army Corps of Engineers, said.

Government officials estimate it has prevented roughly $900 million worth of damage to Ocean City.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Governor Hogan Announces Final Phase of US 113 Project

    Governor Hogan Announces Final Phase of US 113 Project

    11/21/2017 11:22:00 -05:002017-11-21 16:22:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 4:09 PM EST2017-11-21 21:09:23 GMT
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Brian Witte/AP)Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Brian Witte/AP)
    Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday the start of construction for final phase of widening US 113 (Worcester Highway).More
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday the start of construction for the final phase of widening US 113 in Worcester County.More

  • Caroline County Man Suffers Serious Burns

    Caroline County Man Suffers Serious Burns

    11/21/2017 13:12:00 -05:002017-11-21 18:12:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 1:57 PM EST2017-11-21 18:57:57 GMT
    A Caroline County man is recovering after suffering serious flash burns while attending to an outside burn pile Monday, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.More
    A Caroline County man is recovering are suffering serious flash burns while attending to an outside burn pile Monday, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.More

  • U.S. Marshals Arrest Delaware Rape Suspect in Virginia

    U.S. Marshals Arrest Delaware Rape Suspect in Virginia

    11/21/2017 09:15:00 -05:002017-11-21 14:15:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 21 2017 11:24 AM EST2017-11-21 16:24:09 GMT
    Carlos Gonzalez-Valesquez (Photo credit: Milford Police Department)Carlos Gonzalez-Valesquez (Photo credit: Milford Police Department)
    U.S. Marshals say a suspected child rapist wanted by the Milford Police Department in Delaware has been captured in Virginia.More
    U.S. Marshals say a suspected child rapist wanted by the Milford Police Department in Delaware has been captured in Virginia.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices