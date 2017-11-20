Gov. Larry Hogan Gives Updates on Beach Replenishment Project

Ocean City, Md.- Officials from the State of Maryland have teamed up with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a beach replenishment project in Ocean City.

Nearly $13 million will be spent on this project that involves dredging sand from about three miles off the coast, and pumping it back onto the shore.

Roughly 900,000 cubic yards of sand will be placed on the beach during reconstruction.

Governor Larry Hogan joined other government officials Monday afternoon in Ocean City to talk about updates on the project.

"Ocean city is and always has been the perfect family vacation destination. And our administration is doing everything that we can to encourage more people to use their vacation days to come to Maryland and to spend time at our beautiful ocean city beaches," Hogan said.

The main reason for the project is to reduce the amount of damage to homes and businesses caused by coastal storms.

"We estimate this project has prevented more than $900 million in damages to Ocean City. To the economy and everything we hold dear to our economy and also the public infrastructure," Colonel Edward Chamberlayne, Baltimore District Commander of Army Corps of Engineers, said.

