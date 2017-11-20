WBOC & FOX21 Return to Verizon FiOS Lineup - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

WBOC & FOX21 Return to Verizon FiOS Lineup

Posted: Nov 20, 2017 06:55 PM

SALISBURY, Md.- Draper Media has reached a new multi-year agreement which immediately returns WBOC-TV, FOX21 and Antenna TV to Verizon FiOS customers in Sussex and Kent counties in Delaware. Verizon FiOS has also agreed to launch Draper Media Spanish language station Telemundo Delmarva.

“We are grateful for the patience of our Delaware viewers who subscribe to Verizon FiOS who lost the ability to watch our stations on that system for the past seven weeks,” said Craig Jahelka, president of Draper Media. A contract dispute led to Verizon FiOS dropping three Draper Media stations from its lineup at midnight on Sept. 30.

The new agreement ensures Verizon FiOS customers will have access to the most-watched stations on Delmarva for years to come.

Draper Media comprises WBOC-TV, FOX21, WBOC Classics, Telemundo Delmarva and 102.5 WBOC-FM. Draper Media is locally-owned and operated by Draper Holdings. Terms of the new agreement were not disclosed.

