Delaware Fire Officials Investigating Deadly Millville Fire

MILLVILLE, Del. -- The Millville Volunteer Fire Company responded to a house fire Monday afternoon, where fire officials said one person died.

According to the Millville Volunteer Fire Department, the company responded to a house fire on Club House Road at around 1:12 p.m. Officials said the home, which was set back from the roadway with no paved access way, was engulfed in flames upon arrival. The fire department said that they discovered the victim's body once they made entry into the home.

The identity of the victim is not yet known; the State Fire Marshals Office is continuing to investigate the incident. The Fire Marshal's office reports an estimated $10,000 in fire damage.

Bethany Beach, Frankford VFD, Sussex County Paramedics, BBVFC Ambulance, Fire Marshals Office and State Medical Examiner also responded to the scene. The department said no firefighters were injured in the fire.