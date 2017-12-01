Fire Destroys Bridgeville Area Home

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- Authorities are investigating a Friday morning fire that left a home near Bridgeville in ruins.

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal said the blaze, reported shortly before 9 a.m. occurred in the 15000 block of Blanchard Road. The Bridgeville Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames shooting through the roof.

The home sustained major damage estimated at $300,000. There were no

reported injuries.

State fire investigators are searching for the fire’s origin and cause.