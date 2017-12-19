Army Corps Dredging and Jetty Project Begins on Smith Island

Smith Island, Md.- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, has officially started work on Smith Island. Two major improvement projects are going on, one includes constructing two jetties at the Rhodes Point section of the island--- while the other involves dredging of two main federal channels.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Somerset County are teaming up with the Army Corps for the project. The construction of the two jetties will prevent shoaling in the channel and prevent further erosion.

The project will mainly help with navigation. Some people who live on the island say this construction is long awaited.

"When they get the jetty here it'll give us much easier access to the bay, a better exit. Instead of having to go 10-12 miles to get out in the bay it'll be a matter of feet," John Tyler said.

One boat yard on the Rhodes Point section of the island is the only one for miles. Not only is it hard to get to, but once boats do get there they can't come straight in or straight out because of a mud hill from the sand and silt in the channel.

"Well I think it'll give me a big boost in business, a lot of people can't get here to me because of the shallow water," The boat yard owner, Chris Marshall said.

The project will also benefit wetland restoration with five acres of vegetation being planted. The Rhodes Point project will cost $6.8 million, while the dredging part of the project will cost $3.1 million.

The dredging part of the project is slated to be completed by late spring 2018.