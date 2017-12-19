Maryland State Police Arrest Five People in Prostitution Sting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland State Police Arrest Five People in Prostitution Sting

Posted: Dec 19, 2017 11:21 PM
SALISBURY, Md.-Maryland State Police said they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation after complaints from neighbors and business owners on Tuesday. 

MSP said the following people were arrested after troopers conducted a prostitution sting: 

Paul Erik Emely 45 years old, of Crisfield MD
Wendell Travers 74 years old, Cambridge MD
William Edgar Jackson Jr 71 years old, of Cambridge MD
Horace Linwood Wilson Jr 52 years old, of Georgetown DE
Erica Shante Reviere 32 years old, of Fayetteville NC

All five were arrested and charged with solicitation for prostitution, according to police. MSP said each person was processed and taken for an initial appearance before a court commissioner in Wicomico County. 

