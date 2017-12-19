Maryland State Police Arrest Five People in Prostitution Sting

Since construction began earlier this August, Diane Harrington says she's happy to see new updates pop up every time she visits.
In the front, there's a brand-new Cambridge Marketplace sign listing all its stores and along with the silver letters up front, a fountain is now running too.
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.
Performing critical tasks like CPR while transporting a patient in a moving ambulance can be difficult to do for a long period of time, though the agency now uses a LUCAS chest compression device to keep patients alive.
