Del. Paramedic Resigns After Stalking Arrest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. Paramedic Resigns After Stalking Arrest

Posted: Dec 20, 2017 7:57 AM Updated:
Ralph Douglas Poore Ralph Douglas Poore

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A Delaware paramedic has resigned following his arrest on a charge of stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Kent County spokeswoman Kelly Pitts said 55-year-old Ralph Douglas Poore resigned Tuesday.

Poore was arrested Monday at his workplace, the Kent County Department of Public Safety.

Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman with Dover Police says Poore's ex-girlfriend had expressed her desire to end all contact with him in August 2016, after he "repeatedly made statements that placed her in fear for her safety."

Poore was seen, in uniform, driving a red Mercedes convertible into the woman's driveway in Dover on Monday morning. A neighbor saw him and contacted him, at which point he fled, according to police.

A court hearing is schedule Friday.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crisfield Councilman, Former Hurlock Police Chief Arrested in Prostitution Sting

    Maryland State Police Arrest Five People in Prostitution Sting

    Dec 19, 2017 11:21 PM2017-12-20 04:21:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:39 AM EST2017-12-20 16:39:49 GMT
    Paul Erik Emely, left, and Wendell TraversPaul Erik Emely, left, and Wendell Travers
    Maryland State Police in Salisbury said they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation after complaints from neighbors and business owners on Tuesday. One of the five arrested is a Crisfield city councilman.More
    Maryland State Police in Salisbury said they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation. One of the five arrested is a Crisfield city councilman while another is a former police chief of the town of Hurlock.More

  • Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Salisbury

    Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Salisbury

    Dec 19, 2017 10:17 PM2017-12-20 03:17:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:37 AM EST2017-12-20 12:37:36 GMT
    Peninsula Alternative HealthPeninsula Alternative Health
    Peninsula Alternative Health opened its doors to the public last Monday after Maryland passed a regulation on Dec. 1 that allows dispensaries to sell medical cannabis to those possessing a state-authorized card.More
    Peninsula Alternative Health in Salisbury opened its doors to the public last Monday after Maryland passed a regulation on Dec. 1 that allows dispensaries to sell medical cannabis to those possessing a state-authorized card. More

  • Undercover Investigation in Ocean City Leads to Multiple Arrests

    Undercover Investigation in Ocean City Leads to Multiple Arrests

    Dec 19, 2017 5:21 PM2017-12-19 22:21:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:22 AM EST2017-12-20 12:22:26 GMT
    Sherif Talib of BaltimoreSherif Talib of Baltimore
    Twenty-one people have been arrested on drug charges following a three-month long undercover investigation, the Ocean City Police Department said.More
    Twenty-one people have been arrested on drug charges following a three-month-long undercover investigation, the Ocean City Police Department said.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices