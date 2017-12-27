Officials Investigating Marine Fire in Kent Island - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Officials Investigating Marine Fire in Kent Island

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 6:20 PM Updated:
Courtesy of the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department Courtesy of the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department

KENT ISLAND, Md. --The Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department says officials are currently investigating a fire that destroyed two boats in Grasonville Wednesday. 

According to the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in around 2:41 p.m. today, where two boats were on fire. Stations 1, 2, 3, and 9, as well as county emergency services responded to the call. 

Shelley Abbott sent WBOC the video below, which she said she took from Kent Island in front of the Fisherman's Inn on Main Street. The fire remains under investigation. 

Courtesy of the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department
Courtesy of the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department  
Courtesy of the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department
Courtesy of the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department  

 

 
User: Shelley To: link

 

 

 

  • Slaughter Beach Homeowners Assess Losses

    The Beary home in Slaughter Beach was one of five homes either damaged or destroyed by a wind-whipped fire on Christmas night. Vanessa Beary said her parents, John and Bianca Beary of Cincinnati, had just closed on the Bay Avenue home in October and were looking forward to gathering their children and grandchildren together for the first time on Christmas Day.

  • Family Displaced in Hurlock Fire

    According to the State Fire Marshall, an electrical fire is responsible for a blaze which consumed the home of the Luna-Alvarez family, who barely escaped.

  • Governor's Challenge Now Country's Largest Holiday High School Basketball Tourney

    Tournament Director James Simmons says the annual challenge has now claimed the title as the largest holiday high school basketball tournament in the nation. This also means a big economic boost for Wicomico County.

