Officials Investigating Marine Fire in Kent Island

KENT ISLAND, Md. --The Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department says officials are currently investigating a fire that destroyed two boats in Grasonville Wednesday.

According to the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in around 2:41 p.m. today, where two boats were on fire. Stations 1, 2, 3, and 9, as well as county emergency services responded to the call.

Shelley Abbott sent WBOC the video below, which she said she took from Kent Island in front of the Fisherman's Inn on Main Street. The fire remains under investigation.

Courtesy of the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department