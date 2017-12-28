Updated: 1 Dead, 6 Injured in Lincoln House Fire

LEWES, Del.- One person died and six others were injured in a Thursday morning house fire in Lincoln, fire officials said.

The blaze happened shortly before 9:50 a.m. at a home on East Mayhew Drive. Jay Jones, a spokesman for the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company said it was reported that a number of people were trapped inside the home and first responders found flames shooting from the building.

"It just looked bigger than what it was in that split second," said Tyna Jones, who lives across the street from the home that caught fire and saw flames quickly overtake the house.

Jones said firefighters initially had been told there were people trapped on both the second and basement floors of the home, though the person believed to have been on the second floor was believed to have escaped outside.

A deceased victim was found in the basement of the home, Jones said. The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

Those injured were taken to Milford Memorial Hospital and are believed to be in good condition, according to Deputy State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio.

Tyna Jones' husband, Maurice said that he tried to enter the building after he was told a child was still inside.

But flames, Maurice said, drove him back.

"You try to think of words to soften it up, but it's reality," he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials said it was unclear how many people lived in the house but Chionchio believed it was several people based upon accounts from witnesses and firefighters.