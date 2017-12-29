Fire Damages Former Felton Church

FELTON, Del.- Investigators have ruled as accidental a late Thursday night fire that damaged a former church just west of Felton.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was reported by a passing motorist shortly after 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Berrytown Road.

The Felton Community Fire Company responded to the call and arrived with fire and smoke coming from a vacant structure that was previously a church. Assistance was requested from the Harrington and Magnolia fire companies.

The fire was placed under control shortly after midnight with no injuries reported.

Deputy state fire marshals responded to investigate the origin and cause of the fire and determined the fire originated on the building’s exterior, and was the result of an electric service feed failure, with the energized electrical line igniting the ground cover next to the structure and spreading to the building.

Investigators said this property previously had another structure that was utilized by the Healing Hands Christian Church, and was the victim of an arson fire that occurred in December of 2014. The building that was damaged Thursday night was not damaged during the 2014 arson fire.

Damages from Thursday night’s fire are estimated at $25,000.