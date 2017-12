MILLSBORO, Del. -- The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company said they were on the scene of a working house fire Friday night.

The department said they cleared a working fire at the 29000 block of Cordrey Road. Upon arrival, they said fire was showing from the home and they placed two attack lines into service. The Millsboro Fire Company, Georgetown Fire Company, and Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company assisted Indian River in suppressing the fire as well as overhaul. Station 86 EMS and Sussex County EMS also responded to the call.

Courtesy of Indian River Volunteer Fire Company/Facebook