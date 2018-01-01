New Mobile App Allows Bus Riders in OC to Track Municipal Busses

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City has launched a new mobile app, called "TransLoc Rider," that allows people to track all municipal busses in real-time.

The app also lets people know when the next scheduled bus at their stop is set to arrive.

Anthony Keiser was happy to see the new app launch. He said knowing the location of busses is useful, especially on bitter cold days like Monday.

"Some of the bus stops don't have bus shelters, so it keeps you either from getting soaked or getting completely snowed in or frozen," said Kesier.

The app is part of a new, high-tech bus locator system that town transportation officials said costs about 48,000 dollars to operate annually.

Clara Yom said the app is a good idea, but wonders if there are enough bus-riders year-round to make the new app worth it.

"Summertime is busy, but Ocean City has plenty of transportation for bus, but winter time, it's not," she said.

Ocean City transportation officials said about 2.7 million people ride municipal busses annually.

Ocean City Communications Manager Jessica Waters said the new app will make those rides more efficient.

"People think of us a summer resort, but we actually have a lot of locals that really rely on public transportation all times of year, so our job is to make things more effective," said Waters.