Delaware Governor Opposes Plan to Expand Offshore Drilling

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware Gov. John Carney is expressing opposition to the Trump administration's plan to expand offshore drilling.



The Trump administration on Thursday announced a five-year plan that would expand offshore drilling on both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.



In response, Carney, a Democrat, said drilling off Delaware's coast "would create the risk of a catastrophic spill." He also argued that expanded drilling presents an economic risk if it threatens the 60,000 jobs that are tied to tourism and recreation along the Delaware coast.



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, also pressed the Trump administration to remove his state from consideration under the plan.