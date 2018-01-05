Delaware Governor Opposes Plan to Expand Offshore Drilling

Sears Holdings Corp. will be closing 103 more stores as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business. One of the stores that will be closing is the Kmart on Tilghman Road in Salisbury, Maryland.More
Sears Holdings Corp. will be closing 103 more stores as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business. One of the stores that will be closing is the Kmart on Tilghman Road in Salisbury, Maryland.More
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR ALL OF DELMARVA UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING.More
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR ALL OF DELMARVA UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING.More
A massive 18-wheel truck was stuck in the middle of Route 13. WBOC's Jennifer Marin reports on others stuck in the snow and others who have brought their own shovels and salt.More
A massive 18-wheel truck was stuck in the middle of Route 13. WBOC's Jennifer Marin reports on others stuck in the snow and others who have brought their own shovels and salt.More