Mountaire Seeks Permit Approval from DNREC to Build Temporary Lagoons

Posted: Jan 23, 2018 10:50 PM Updated:
MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control hosted a public hearing on Tuesday night to discuss Mountaire Farms's latest permit application.

Mountaire is seeking DNREC's approval to build two temporary anaerobic lagoons at their plant in Millsboro.  The temporary lagoons would be used as a de-watering facility for sludge until it can be transported to a landfill. 

DNREC previously sited Mountaire with wastewater treatment violations in 2017 after elevated nitrate levels were found, eventually affecting private wells in homes east of Millsboro near the plant.  DNREC Environmental Scientist Brian Churchill said at Tuesday's meeting that the sludge ultimately led to the upset.  In order to remove it from the current lagoons it needs to be dried and transported to a landfill. 

Neighbor to the wastewater plant Joanne Haynes says she still doesn't believe this will fix the current problems. 

"Nothing will change, nothing will change," Haynes said. 

She says she's lost faith in the chicken corporation.

"Cause I don't trust them at all, they come out here and they tell us what they're going to do. It's going to be so much better, it's the top of the line of whatever they're supposed to be doing and it doesn't work," Haynes said. 

Elio Battista Jr. is a lawyer with the firm representing Mountaire Farms.  He spoke at Tuesday's public hearing about the proposal to DNREC. 

"With the goals of preventing, minimizing and mitigating any potential risks of harm in protecting the public health and welfare in the environment," Battista Jr. said. 

Hearing Officer Robert Haynes announced that DNREC filed an emergency petition about the issue, but did not wish to give WBOC a comment after the meeting. 

