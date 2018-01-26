Police: Clerk And Two Others Arrested for Armed Robbery of Pocomoke City Rite Aid

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Detectives with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation said they arrested three people Thursday in connection to November's armed robbery at the Rite Aid in Pocomoke City. One of the suspects was the store clerk.

The robbery happened Nov. 24 at the Rite Aid on Linden Avenue just after 8 p.m. According to the WCBI, a man wearing all black and a white cloth around his face walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk while he showed a handgun in his waistband. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before he took off and the clerk reported the incident.

Detectives said they arrested Ashley Harris, 27, Nicole Harris, 27, and Deandre Purnell, 27, Thursday after investigations connected them to the armed robbery. Police said they also learned that Ashley Harris was the clerk at the Rite Aid at the time of the robbery and had allegedly conspired with her sister Nicole Harris and Purnell to commit the robbery. All three have been charged with armed robbery, among other charges, and are being held without bond.

Courtesy of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation