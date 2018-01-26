Police: Clerk Helped Two Others Rob Pocomoke City Rite Aid - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Clerk And Two Others Arrested for Armed Robbery of Pocomoke City Rite Aid

Posted: Jan 26, 2018 12:28 AM Updated:
Courtesy of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation Courtesy of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Detectives with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation said they arrested three people Thursday in connection to November's armed robbery at the Rite Aid in Pocomoke City. One of the suspects was the store clerk. 

The robbery happened Nov. 24 at the Rite Aid on Linden Avenue just after 8 p.m. According to the WCBI, a man wearing all black and a white cloth around his face walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk while he showed a handgun in his waistband. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before he took off and the clerk reported the incident. 

Detectives said they arrested Ashley Harris, 27, Nicole Harris, 27, and Deandre Purnell, 27, Thursday after investigations connected them to the armed robbery. Police said they also learned that Ashley Harris was the clerk at the Rite Aid at the time of the robbery and had allegedly conspired with her sister Nicole Harris and Purnell to commit the robbery. All three have been charged with armed robbery, among other charges, and are being held without bond. 

Courtesy of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation
Courtesy of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation  
Courtesy of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation
Courtesy of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation  

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

    Mar 16, 2018 1:15 PM2018-03-16 17:15:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:46:12 GMT
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPDCarlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police Sussex Governor’s Task Force, along with U.S. Marshals, the Sussex Drug Unit, the Milford Police Department, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation.More
    Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford, Delaware that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.More

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

  • Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices