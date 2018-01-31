Delaware Regulation 225 Remains Unaltered Draft

DOVER, Del.- A controversial transgender regulation has many parents concerned in Delaware.

An anti-discrimination development team has been working for months to discuss potential issues with the drafted Regulation 225. The proposed draft came after Gov. John Carney issued a memorandum to the Department of Education in July. The regulation aims to protect students struggling with gender or racial identity issues from bullying in school.

"The comprehensive nature of the protective characteristics makes it a really good regulation. It's very broad in terms of the groups of students it protects," said Mark Purpura, a member of the development team.

Purpura said after going through the 11,000 public comments submitted over the last few months, most were negative.

"A vast majority of those negative comments refuse to even acknowledge the existence that someone could be transgender. So that to me is problematic," Purpura said.

Purpura suggested more education and clarification be presented within the regulation at a public work session on Wednesday night. However many Delaware parents are still concerned with the lack of parental rights the regulation includes.

"As a parent I have fundamental rights to the care, custody, control, upbringing and information regarding my child," said Kay Fox, a concerned parent.

Fox opposes the language within the regulation and thinks it should be brought up in legislation rather than be reviewed by a draft committee.

No clear decision was made on whether or not the draft will be revised by the Department of Education, but Purpura says it is ultimately their decision. If changes are made to the proposed regulation, there will need to be a new 30-day public comment period in Delaware.