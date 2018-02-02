Updated: Dead Goose Falls From Sky, Knocks Md. Hunter Unconscious

EASTON, Md. (AP/WBOC)- An Eastern Shore waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious.



Fifty-one-year-old Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland's Eastern Shore.



Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.

When he came to, he knew who he was, but "little else," according to a Natural Resources police officer.

The agency tweeted Friday that Meilhammer was in stable condition and awaiting more tests at Baltimore's Shock Trauma Center.





