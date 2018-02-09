Demolition Permit Granted for 94th Street Mall in Ocean City

Demolition has gotten underway for much of the 94th Street Mall in Ocean City, Maryland. (Photo: Chopper 16)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A demolition permit has been granted for the largely abandoned 94th Street Mall in Ocean City.

The Ocean City Planning Commission says no concrete plans are set in stone just yet for future development. ACME and Roses, which are on both ends of the mall, are staying. The Coffee Beanery, Blue Fish and BB&T are also staying, but the rest of the mall is being taken down.

Demolition has already gotten underway on the property.