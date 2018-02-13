Troopers Investigate Back-to-back Home Invasions

FELTON/DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating two early morning home invasions in Kent County.

Investigators say the first home invasion happened around 12:23 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Sandalwood Drive in Felton. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with a 22-year-old man and his 22-year-old girlfriend who reported they heard a loud noise while they were asleep and then heard people entering their home. Police also report a 2-year-old child was in the home at the time. Further investigation revealed that four masked men with handguns forced entry into the home through the front door, demanding drugs and money. The suspects eventually took an electronic game console, a small safe and a wallet before leaving the scene. No one was injured.

The second home invasion occurred around 1:36 a.m. on the unit block of Kentwood Drive in Dover. A 58-year-old woman and her 32-year-old daughter told police three masked suspects, at least one of whom was armed with a handgun, forced entry through their home front door. The suspects stole drug paraphernalia and cigarettes before to fleeing the scene. Both victims were not injured.

The suspects in both incidents could only be described as men, wearing dark colored clothing, with masks covering their faces and displaying firearms.

Both cases continue to remain under investigation by the DSP Major Crimes Unit, and anyone with information pertaining to either incident is asked call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.