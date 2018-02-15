President Trump's Budget Proposes 90 Percent Cut to Cleaning Chesapeake Bay

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Calm, blue waters on the Chesapeake Bay now face a murky future.

Earlier this week, President Trump presented his 2019 budget, slashing 90 percent of funding to the Environmental Protection Agency and its Bay program. That worries scientists like Dave Nemazie.

"If we stop doing what we're doing, it's really easy for the Bay to start getting worse again and now is not the time to do that," Nemazie said.

Currently, the EPA spends about $73 million every year to cleaning the Bay. With President Trump's proposal, the Bay would only receive $7.3 million.

"There's been a lot of bureaucracy built up over the years in this and I think President Trump sees that with this proposed cut," said Dorchester County Coucilman, Tom Bradshaw, said.

Bradshaw says the cuts may be a good wake up call and argues money through the EPA often doesn't go directly to helping the Bay.

"The actual money to implement the program is miniscule in the grand scheme of things," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw says that leaves watermen frustrated, but Nemazie argues saving the Bay takes time.

"A lot of has to do with how do we target resources in the most efficient way to make the biggest bang for the buck," Nemazie said.

He and other scientists say a solution involves turning to lawmakers.

In response to President Trump's budget proposal, US Representative Andy Harris said in a statement: "The Cheseapake Bay is a treasure. Last year I advocated for preservation funds for Bay cleanup efforts and this year I plan to do the same."

Last year, the EPA gave $48 million dollars to states to help clean the Bay. Maryland got almost a third of that money.