PRMC Open New Neurosurgery Operating Room - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

PRMC Open New Neurosurgery Operating Room

Posted: Feb 16, 2018 5:07 PM Updated:
Dr. Sophia Shakur, showing off PRMC's new neurosurgery operating room. Dr. Sophia Shakur, showing off PRMC's new neurosurgery operating room.

SALISBURY, Md.- Peninsula Regional Medical Center opened its new neuroendovascular operating room Friday, the first of its kind in the region.

It was designed for Dr. Sophia Shakur, a Salisbury native and Bennett High School graduate, who has returned to the area after 16 years of medical school to offer minimally invasive brain surgery.

The new hybrid operating room is a surgical suite with an interventional angiography biplane unit. Its two radiographic X-ray detectors provide images in two planes simultaneously: one from the front and another from the side.

There are other healthcare facilities in Maryland that have this technology, but Medical Imaging Director Mary Lou Melhorn said PRMC’s equipment is used inside the operating room—not in the medical imaging department—which allows surgeons to take scans during a procedure.

“PRMC now has the same capability as the larger academic medical centers to provide advanced neuro procedures here on the Peninsula,” Melhorn said. “Providing this service closer to home will make a big difference for our patients – in their recovery and peace of mind for their families.”

 

 

