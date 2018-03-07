Nor'easter Shutters Del.'s Legislative Session, Schools

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- The nor'easter hitting the East Coast has already impacted Delaware's state government, largest university and some schools.



Delaware's General Assembly announced on its website that it cancelled Wednesday's session and committee hearings. The University of Delaware said in a statement that its Newark campus closes at noon.



A mix of rain and snow has begun to shift into more consistent snowfall. Precipitation is expected to change to all snow by noon.



The hardest hit areas will likely be the northern part of the state. Southern New Castle County could get 3 to 5 inches of snow. Areas closer to the Pennsylvania border could see 8 inches accumulate.



The I-95 corridor will be vulnerable to heavy snow. Forecasters are recommending against unnecessary travel.

On the Eastern Shore of Maryland, higher than average tides Wednesday morning brought flooding to several communities along the Chesapeake Bay, including Cambridge, Crisfield and Deal Island.