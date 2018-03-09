Draper Media's Newest Radio Station 100.9 WAAI-FM Returns to its Classic Country Roots

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – One of Delmarva’s original country music stations has gone back to its roots.

On Friday, Draper Media, which owns several local TV and radio stations including WBOC-TV and 102.5 WBOC-FM, announced WAAI 100.9 has changed its format to focus on classic country hits.

WAAI-FM first went on the air in 1981 as a country format and, as the genre changed through the years, so did the station’s playlist. Friday’s announcement is, in a sense, a return home for 100.9, which now brands itself as “100.9% Classic Country”, playing country music hits from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s & 80’s.

“Country continues to evolve,” said Joe Edwards, Radio Operations Manager for Draper Media, “100.9 has been here through it all. But also, through the years, some of those great country songs and artists get lost in time. As one of the original country stations on Delmarva, ‘100.9% Classic Country’ is bringing all those great songs and artists back.”

100.9 boasts a powerful signal and can be heard from the bay to the beach, from Dover to Pocomoke. It features artists such as George Jones, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, and George Strait.

WAAI-FM, as with all of Draper Media’s radio stations, carries WBOC-TV’s local news and weather as well as community event information and public affairs programming.