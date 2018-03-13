Firefighters Respond to Early Morning House Fire in Rehoboth Bea - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Firefighters Respond to Early Morning House Fire in Rehoboth Beach

Posted: Mar 13, 2018 6:25 AM Updated:
(Photo: Indian River Fire Company) (Photo: Indian River Fire Company)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- About 100 firefighters responded to an early morning house fire on Sand Dune Drive in Rehoboth Beach.

Firefighters were called out to the scene just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters said the flames spread to another home. 

Firefighters from at least Indian River, Rehoboth Beach, Millsboro, Georgetown, and Bethany Beach were all on scene. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters told WBOC the morning's wind played a factor in their ability to fight it. 

This is an ongoing story, and it will be updated.

 

