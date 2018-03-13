Worcester County Hosts School Safety Conference - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Worcester County Hosts School Safety Conference

Posted: Mar 13, 2018 4:13 PM Updated:
The top of a Wicomico County School Bus. (Photo: WBOC) The top of a Wicomico County School Bus. (Photo: WBOC)

NEWARK, Md. - As part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of our students and the security of our buildings, Worcester County Public Schools, in partnership with the Maryland Center for School Safety and Safe & Sound Schools: A Sandy Hook Initiative hosted a school safety conference Tuesday.

The event featured six national presenters, including survivors of Columbine and Virginia Tech. Additionally, a mother who lost her seven-year-old daughter addressed the crowd.

The speakers shared their stories and discussed best practices school leaders can utilize to ensure safety and prepare for tragedy.

The audience included local school leaders, law enforcement officials, EMS personnel, parents, and other groups. 

