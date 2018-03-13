Cambridge Creek Restoration On Track to Finish

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Pipes flowing with water and loaded trucks moving to and fro were scattered just about everywhere in between the trees and mud in Cannery Park.

Roman Jesien, who works with the project's contractor, says restoring the stream nearby will do a lot of good for Cambridge.

"Before they got here, this was just a place that people walked by that they never looked at," Jesien said.

A place rarely looked at since the late 1800s, according to Jesien - until now.

Workers were busy on Tuesday digging up muck and soil from the stream's bottom, creating a new channel. Once that's done, Jesien says a system of riffles and pools, built using boulders, will filter and bring the water down 10 feet into the creek across the street.

It's construction on schedule along with a few small bumps, according to Project Manager, Chris Becraft.

"It's construction, so a million different things a day go wrong, but we're kind of used to it," Becraft said.

Becraft says, in a few weeks time, the restoration will be complete with both spring and stormwater running 1,800 feet next to Cannery Park.

"Iit's going to be a really nice stream for people to be able to walk and enjoy themselves on," Becraft said.

Becraft also says they'll soon add plants to the area that will likely flourish with the stream's nutrients.

For Jesien, who lives not far away, it's a project that could just put Cambridge on the map.

"It's just a ship that keeps moving that will have benefits for a long time," Jesien said.

Benefits, that people like Jesien say, are coming to Cannery Park and to Cambridge.

Jesien says the $1 million project is funded through taxes from the Bay Restoration Fund.