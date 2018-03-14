Baltimore Teachers Union Slams Trump's Firearms Proposal
BALTIMORE (AP)- Responding to President Donald Trump's recent proposal to provide firearms to some school personnel, the Baltimore Teachers Union called on the governor of Maryland to take a strong opposing stance against the idea.
The city's teacher union said in a statement Tuesday that Gov. Larry Hogan should refuse to "accept any federal dollars to support arming teachers here in Baltimore City and across the state of Maryland."
A spokeswoman for the governor tells The Baltimore Sun the demand is "moot" because Hogan has already stated that he doesn't support Maryland schools arming teachers.
After the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida, Trump's administration announced a school safety plan Monday that includes the intention to assist states in providing firearms training to "specially qualified school personnel on a voluntary basis."
