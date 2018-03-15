Kent County, Md. Home Destroyed By Fire

WORTON, Md - Investigators are searching for the cause of a late-night fire that destroyed a home in Kent County, Maryland on Wednesday.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, a homeowner noticed a fire burning outside her home at 11345 Station Road while she was watching television. She was able to safely evacuate.

A neighbor also reportedly saw the fire and called 911. A smoke alerm inside the home activated after the homeowner observed the fire outside.

Twenty-nine firefighters from the Kennedyville Volunteer Fire Company responded and got the fire under control in less than 45 minutes.

Total losses are estimated at $170,000. There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.