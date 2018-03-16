At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)

Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

HEBRON, Md.- Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.

Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that at around 11 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property located in the 6000 block of Cherrywalk Road outside of Hebron.

Robinson said when they arrived on the scene, investigators located the dead horses. At this time the investigation is ongoing into what caused the deaths of these horses and how long they have been there, according to Robinson.

The observed remains were in various states of decay, Robinson noted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891.

Some of the dead horses found on the property outside Hebron. (Photo: Chopper 16)