Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

Posted: Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM Updated:
A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16) A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)

Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

HEBRON, Md.- Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.

Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that at around 11 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property located in the 6000 block of Cherrywalk Road outside of Hebron. 

Robinson said when they arrived on the scene, investigators located the dead horses. At this time the investigation is ongoing into what caused the deaths of these horses and how long they have been there, according to Robinson. 

The observed remains were in various states of decay, Robinson noted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891.

Some of the dead horses found on the property outside Hebron. (Photo: Chopper 16)
Some of the dead horses found on the property outside Hebron. (Photo: Chopper 16)  

 

Skeletal remains of a horse discovered on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
Skeletal remains of a horse discovered on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)  

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:14:39 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Rehoboth Contemplates Increasing Parking Permit Costs

    Rehoboth Contemplates Increasing Parking Permit Costs

    Mar 16, 2018 4:06 PM2018-03-16 20:06:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:07:00 GMT
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- As the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners prepare to vote on their new city budget, one item up for consideration is increasing parking permit costs. The already-approved budget involves upping weekly permits from $60 to $80, three-day weeMore
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- As the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners prepare to vote on their new city budget, one item up for consideration is increasing parking permit costs. The already-approved budget involves upping weekly permits from $60 to $80, three-day weeMore

  • Lewes Man Arrested in Domestic Shooting

    Lewes Man Arrested in Domestic Shooting

    Mar 16, 2018 4:00 PM2018-03-16 20:00:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:00:24 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    Police arrested a Lewes man Thursday after officers said they officially charged him in connection to a domestic-related shooting in December.More
    Police arrested a Lewes man Thursday after officers said they officially charged him in connection to a domestic-related shooting in December. More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Delaware Psychiatrist Practices Despite Sexual Offenses

    Delaware Psychiatrist Practices Despite Sexual Offenses

    Mar 15, 2018 11:45 PM2018-03-16 03:45:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:36:26 GMT
    A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
    A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More

  • Woman Charged With 6th DUI in Milford

    Woman Charged With 6th DUI in Milford

    Mar 15, 2018 7:03 PM2018-03-15 23:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:30:24 GMT
    A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on her sixth DUI offense while driving through Milford on Saturday.More
    A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on her sixth DUI offense while driving through Milford, Delaware on Saturday.More

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Maryland Law Doubles Seacrets Distillery Buyback Limit

    Maryland Law Doubles Seacrets Distillery Buyback Limit

    Mar 15, 2018 10:33 PM2018-03-16 02:33:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:38:10 GMT
    Seacrets in Ocean City, MarylandSeacrets in Ocean City, Maryland
    Seacrets in Ocean City, MarylandSeacrets in Ocean City, Maryland
    Seacrets will soon be able to make more profit from its distillery thanks to a change in Maryland legislation.More
    Seacrets will soon be able to make more profit from its distillery thanks to a change in Maryland legislation. More

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:14:39 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Automatic Voter Registration Bill Clears Maryland Senate

    Automatic Voter Registration Bill Clears Maryland Senate

    Mar 16, 2018 2:44 PM2018-03-16 18:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-03-16 18:44:50 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    The Maryland Senate has passed a bill that would create automatic voter registration for people who are eligible and agree to be registered.More
    The Maryland Senate has passed a bill that would create automatic voter registration for people who are eligible and agree to be registered.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices