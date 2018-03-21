Nor'easter Causes Flooding Concerns in Eastern Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- While snow hit most of Delmarva, Sussex County also faced some flooding and erosion concerns on Wednesday.

The county faced multiple high tide cycles that brought waves to the dune line in Rehoboth Beach and onshore at the Indian River Inlet Bridge. But DNREC's Acting Program Administrator for Shoreline and Waterway Management Section Mike Powell said the beaches were actually in pretty good shape as the storm made its way through.

"The erosion so far has been relatively moderate but we still have a tide cycle a high tide cycle coming up in a couple hours and potentially another one at midnight "But we are hopeful that the winds will have changed direction somewhat by 's high tide."

Sussex County Emergency Operations Director Joe Thomas said that the lasting effects of the storm wouldn't be determined until after that late night high tide, and the wind direction was a critical factor.

"If the winds don't shift quite as soon as they possibly are predicting, then we could see some more flooding than we just saw during this particular high tide cycle," he said.

Concerns for flooding were high enough to call the Delaware National Guard into Georgetown. The troops were equipped with humvee-like vehicles equipped to drive through four feet of snow and carry fifteen people to safety if need be.

"We will pick them up and drop them off at designated fire houses where they can get electricity, shelter," explains Sgt. Carl Johnson "So that way they don't freeze."

Johnson said they anticipated being called to the Oak Orchard and Long Neck areas of Sussex County first due to perpetual flooding there.