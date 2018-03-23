Fire at Rehoboth Beach Outlet Store Causes $5,000 in Damages

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- The Delaware State Fire Marshal has concluded their investigation of a fire at the Rehoboth Beach outlets early Thursday morning.

Fire crews with the Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Indian River volunteer fire companies responded to the fire around 4:19 this morning at the Polo Ralph Lauren store located on the 35000 block of Midway Outlet Drive. The Fire Marshal said the sprinkler system kept the flames at bay so firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

The Fire Marshal said the cause of the fire was a malfunction of a fluorescent light fixture that ignited nearby combustible materials. About $5,000 worth of damage was reported. No injuries were reported in the fire.