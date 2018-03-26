Dredging Underway Near Tilghman Island, Saving Boaters, Business

Instead of having Sunday morning service, a local pastor sent his members outside to do some spring cleaning in Wicomico County. Oak Ridge Baptist Church closed shut their doors this morning so their members could serve the community As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, church members spend Sunday morning beautifying the community by digging deep and picking up trash.More
Instead of having Sunday morning service, a local pastor sent his members outside to do some spring cleaning in Wicomico County. Oak Ridge Baptist Church closed shut their doors this morning so their members could serve the community As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, church members spend Sunday morning beautifying the community by digging deep and picking up trash.More
Delaware State Police said they arrested a Seaford man on Friday after they say he's connected to the murder of a Laurel man in 2017.More
Delaware State Police said they arrested a Seaford man on Friday after they say he's connected to the murder of a Laurel man in 2017.More