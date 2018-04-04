Potato Chip Bag Causes Power Outage in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Potato Chip Bag Causes Power Outage in Salisbury

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 9:37 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. – Thousands of Delmarva Customers were without power for a brief time Wednesday evening after a potato chip bag flew into a substation.

Around 5:30 pm, roughly 2,600 customers lost power.

According to Delmarva Power, the Mylar material in the potato chip bag caused the equipment failure. According to the company, when foil-coated balloons or materials contact a power line or other electric equipment, their metallic properties can cause a surge of electricity that can impede equipment.

Power was restored to most customers by 7:15 pm. Jake Sneeden, a communications director at Delmarva Power, says it is not uncommon for Mylar materials to cause these outages but he has never heard of an outage caused by a potato chip bag.

