Maryland Casinos Set New Single-Month Record Revenue

BALTIMORE, Md. - Maryland Lottery and Gaming on Thursday announced that March 2018 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos established a new single-month record of $150,073,958.

The figure is a 6.3 percent increase from the March 2017 total of $141,166,114, which was the previous record month.

Maryland has six privately owned casinos: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

March 2018 was the third full month in which it was possible to make a direct year-over-year comparison including all six of the state’s casinos. MGM National Harbor opened on December 8, 2016.

MGM National Harbor set a new single-month record of $60,446,025 from both slot machines and table games in March. The casino’s previous record month was $56,575,869 in December 2017. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day in March at MGM National Harbor was: $386.74 for slot machines, $6,316.19 for banked table games and $1,574.37 for non-banked table games. March 2018 revenue at MGM National Harbor increased by $9,196,232 or 17.9%, from March 2017. MGM National Harbor operates 2,692 slot machines and 173 (134 banked and 39 non-banked) table games.

Live! Casino totaled $47,029,736 from both slot machines and table games in March. Live! Casino’s gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $254.11 for slot machines, $3,791.79 for banked table games and $968.48 for non-banked table games. March 2018 revenue at Live! Casino increased by $403,386 or 0.9%, from March 2017. Live! Casino operates 3,747 slot machines and 186 (136 banked and 50 non-banked) table games.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore totaled $24,865,345 from both slot machines and table games in March. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $231.32 for slot machines, $1,935.68 for banked table games and $845.17 for non-banked table games. Horseshoe Casino’s March 2018 revenue decreased by $2,102,116, or 7.8%, from March 2017. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore operates 2,100 slot machines and 175 (154 banked and 21 non-banked) table games.

Hollywood Casino Perryville totaled $7,114,084 from both slot machines and table games in March. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $239.54 for slot machines, $2,235.75 for banked table games and $437.24 for non-banked table games. Hollywood Casino’s March 2018 revenue increased by $165,161, or 2.4%, from March 2017. Hollywood Casino Perryville operates 822 slot machines and 21 (13 banked and 8 non-banked) table games.

Ocean Downs Casino totaled $5,896,147 from slot machines and table games in March. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $196.54 for slot machines and $1,509.93 for banked table games. Ocean Downs Casino’s March 2018 revenue increased by $1,223,826, or 26.2%, from March 2017. Ocean Downs Casino operates 890 slot machines and 10 banked table games. The first table games at Ocean Downs Casino were introduced in December 2017. Ocean Downs Casino does not have non-banked table games.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $4,722,622 from both slot machines and table games in March. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $198.40 for slot machines and $1,191.47 for banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s March 2018 revenue increased by $21,356, or 0.5%, from March 2017. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 665 slot machines and 17 banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort does not have non-banked table games.