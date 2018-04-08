Women Only Gun Course in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md--It was a packed house in Salisbury for a training meant to save lives.

Ryan Gass runs Practical Training Professional and Sunday's class was all about guns and gals.

"Seeing them leave the class feeling more confident, more empowering that they are in a better position to protect themselves in their family, that's what it comes down to the end," says Gass.

The ladies only course, teaches self defense, Maryland gun laws, and how to safely operate guns.

Effie Cox came to the class with her daughter Chelsea.

"My daughters husband and mine both target shoot and we know nothing about guns and we want to learn how to be safe around them," says Cox.

Educating woman on how to pull the trigger, Gass hopes the training course empowers woman while saving lives.