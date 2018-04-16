Delaware Now Targeting High Schoolers for Careers in Prisons - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- The state of Delaware is targeting high school students as it tries to find more people willing to work as correctional officers.

The state has more than 250 vacant correctional officer positions and could soon spend more than $30 million on overtime this fiscal year.

The department's first-ever youth academy July 10-12 is open to students as young as sophomores. It offers a free, three-day crash course on criminal justice and the work guards do inside prisons. Students will become certified in CPR and first aid, and be able to search a cell and practice contraband seizure.

Corrections administrator Jennifer Biddle says around 20 will be selected. People can apply for corrections work once they're 19 and a half.

“We’re looking for students already interested in a law enforcement career to apply, maybe some currently in criminal justice pathways in their schools,” said Biddle.

To apply for the youth academy, students are encouraged to request more information from their school’s guidance counselor or email the DOC at DOCJobs@state.de.us.

