DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

Major changes could be coming to Route 24.



On , DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry Knoll Road / Route 24 intersection and bike lane, sidewalk and turn lane improvements to the intersections at Angola Road and Camp Arrowhead Road.



"I think it's become more than just a summer issue here," says DelDOT Program Manager Jim Satterfield. "We have traffic issues here year round."



The project is broken up into multiple phases. DelDOT says the first phase could begin as early as next summer. Senator Ernie Lopez represents the area where the roadwork will take place and says it’s been a long time coming.



"Unfortunately in the summertime, Route 24 sort of becomes roadway you want to stay off of," Lopez explains. "But it’s a road that you need to get to."

DelDOT says the area is a top priority due to the high amount of pedestrian, bicycle and rear end accidents. Monday afternoon the agency held a public workshop on the proposed changes. More about the project can be found here.



