Sussex Councilman Arlett Announces U.S. Senate Bid

Posted: Apr 17, 2018 12:49 AM Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- Sussex County Councilman Rob Arlett said on Monday he is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Tom Carper.

Arlett (R), who served as President Trump's campaign chair in Delaware, is the second Republican to announce a bid for Carper's seat. Gene Truono (R) has also said he is running for the position.

"“I think Tom Carper is a good man. He has served the state for 42 years I think honorably and nobly but everybody has their time. It’s time for the next generation to stand up and lead and that’s going to be myself.”

Carper, who has not formally announced a bid for re-election, would face a primary opponent in Kerri Harris of Dover.

In a statement, Carper defended his record both as governor and representing Delaware in Washington.

"I've never stopped working to create and protect jobs here at home," he said. "In the U.S. Senate, I'm fighting for Delaware's families and workers—I always have, and I always will."

 

