Sussex County School Bus Bursts into Flames

Posted: Apr 17, 2018 8:50 PM Updated:
MILLVILLE, Del. - A Southern Delaware School of the Arts bus burst into flames in a Millville parking lot on Tuesday.

The Millville Vol. Fire Co. said it was alerted by Sussex County Emergency Operations Center for a reported vehicle fire on the parking lot of the Millville Giant Food Store.  
Once firefighters arrived, it was discovered that it was a school bus from Southern Delaware School of the Arts.  
MVFC says the bus was making its customary afternoon drop-off at that location when the bus driver saw smoke coming from the engine compartment and had the children evacuate the bus. There were no injuries.
MVFC crew consisted of driver, EMS Chief John Watson, Ty Webb as OIC, Robbie Richardson and Samantha Lewis. 
 
Sussex County Paramedic Unit 105, manned by paramedics Katie Hughes and Cassandra Petralia were on scene. 
 
Photographs are courtesy of Jack Kessel from Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company. 

