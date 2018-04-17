Young Student Hopes to Create Change with Anti-Bullying Lyrics

SALISBURY, Md. - Haydyn Scrimgeour is a seventh grade student at Bennett Middle School in Fruitland. After experiencing bullying at school she wanted to make a difference with her peers.

One night after school, Scrimgeour and her mom sat down and put together a song with the hopes of inspiring others to speak out against bullying and know they aren't alone.

"I hope it gets across to them that they're not alone and if they ever need help, they can always reach out," Scrimgeour said.

Scrimgeour wanted to make a music video in order to reach students outside of Salisbury, through sharing her message on social media. With the help of Urban Vision Works, Scrimgeour and her friends were able to put together a music video that was released on Sunday.

"You know some people don't like it, but it's okay because it doesn't really matter because as long as I'm getting the message across, then that's what I wanted to do," Scrimgeour said.

She says she hopes that the video will help others who may be struggling and maybe catch the attention of the bullies themselves.

"Bullying isn't okay and I hope people see this and realize if I'm being bullied or I'm the one that's bullying then they can look at this video and read the lines and have the meaning," Scrimgeour said.

To see the full music video, click below.