People With Mental Health, Drug Problems Overwhelm Md. Hospitals
Posted:
Apr 18, 2018 9:15 AM
Updated:
At Beebe Hospital, they've seen a number of these cases. In Sussex County, there have been 105 investigated reports of infants with substances in systems (Source: WBOC)
BALTIMORE (AP)- Hospital emergency rooms in Maryland are being overwhelmed with people needing treatment for mental health or substance-abuse problems.
The Baltimore Sun explored the issue after video showed workers at the University of Maryland Medical Center's Midtown Campus depositing a woman in a mental health crisis at a bus stop.
The Sun reports that most hospitals aren't equipped to treat such patients, but they usually have no other place to go.
Nearly one in four emergency visits in Maryland now involve behavioral health issues.
Emergency rooms are often tasked with stabilizing mental health patients before sending them to community-based treatment. But the number of state-run psychiatric beds has dropped nearly 80 percent since the 1980s as mental health facilities closed to deinstitutionalize care.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Wednesday, May 16 2018 9:24 AM EDT2018-05-16 13:24:46 GMT
The governor of Maryland has signed legislation requiring insurers to pay to freeze the eggs and sperm of people with cancer who undergo treatments that could diminish their chances of having children.More
The governor of Maryland has signed legislation requiring insurers to pay to freeze the eggs and sperm of people with cancer who undergo treatments that could diminish their chances of having children.More
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:30:54 GMT
After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives.More
After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives. More
Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-24 01:02:42 GMT
(Photo credit: City of Cambridge)
(Photo credit: City of Cambridge)
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of a building that partially collapsed, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.More
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.More
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-05-23 14:57:04 GMT
(Photo: Maryland Department of Natural Resources)
(Photo: Maryland Department of Natural Resources)
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $12.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities and navigation throughout the state.More
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Wedneday that it is providing $12.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities and navigation throughout the state.